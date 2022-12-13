‘Booze It & Lose It’ holiday enforcement begins across North Carolina

North Carolina's holiday 'Booze It and Lose It' campaign kicked off Tuesday (Photo: NCDOT)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Law enforcement officers across the state are stepping up patrols as part of their “Booze It & Lose It” holiday enforcement effort.

“If you’re out celebrating this holiday season, make sure you have a sober ride home,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “If you drive under the influence, you have a lot to lose. Not only could you kill yourself or someone else, but you could face thousands of dollars in court costs and fines, jail time, or a revoked license.”

So far this year, 432 people have been killed in North Carolina in alcohol- or drug-related crashes.

The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program reminds all travelers to stay safe on the roads this holiday season by:

Never driving impaired and always finding a safe ride home

Buckling your seatbelt when riding in any seat in the vehicle

Following the speed limit

The campaign will run through January 2nd.