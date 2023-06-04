Boy Scouts give blood to save lives

Boy Scouts, Noah Witkowski and Kelso Fargo, donated blood for the first time -- though they've been helping organize blood drives for quite some time now.

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — Each year, an estimated 6.8 million people in the U.S. donate blood.

Sunday in Hampstead, a blood donation bus stationed in front of Lowes Foods welcomed some new donors.

These boys stay busy helping the community and adding badges to their sash.

Soon they will be hiking in New Mexico at Philmont Scout Ranch, which they raised money for, and then attending the World Jamboree in South Korea.

“So, to actually participate and help save lives ourselves, it’s a big thing, ya know, and it makes you feel good about yourself,” Eagle Scout, Noah Witkowski said.

“Pretty much the reason why I help others is because that’s what I was always taught to do. I’m a Boy Scout and that’s one of our mottos, is to be helpful,” Life Scout, Kelso Fargo said.

Both scouts say they look forward to their trip but more than anything, they look forward to saving more lives through blood donation.