Boys and Girls Homes of NC awarded grant to support campus youth

The Boys and Girls Homes of NC is receiving a grant (Photo: WWAY)

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — The Boys and Girls Home of North Carolina has received a grant to support their residential program of care.

International Paper has awarded the group a $4,000 grant to be used for therapeutic tools and activities supporting the youth living in Level II residential cottages on the campus of BGHNC in Lake Waccamaw.

“We are so thankful for International Paper’s continued commitment to the youth and families we serve,” Boys and Girls Homes CEO Ray Cockrell said. “These funds will make a difference in the day-to-day activities of the children and staff living in our Level II facilities, and for that we’re very grateful.

Since 2017, International Paper has granted more than $20,000 to assist with various programs and projects across the organization, a press release said. Just last year, International Paper granted BGHNC $5,000 to help purchase cyber security network support at the Child Advocacy Center for Victims of Sexual Abuse.