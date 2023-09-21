Boys and Girls Homes ‘Optimist Cottage’ reopens following months-long renovation

Optimist Cottage has reopened (Photo: Amanda Irwin / MGN)

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — Optimist Cottage has reopened following a lengthy renovation.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for the Boys and Girls Homes location.

Current president Marc Murphy lived in Optimist Cottage working with 19 middle school boys over two years in the late 1990s.

“To see my old home get a complete rehab and look as beautiful as it does is really meaningful to me,” Murphy said.

Optimist Clubs across North Carolina raised more than $60,000 in 1967 to complete the cottage by 1968 and have contributed to its maintenance since.

Now the house has light mint walls, new gray flooring, foosball tables, new couches, new dinner table and a library of new books.