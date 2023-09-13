Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern NC receive $32,000 donation

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern NC has received a large grant (Photo: Boys & Girls Clubs / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina have received a large donation.

UScellular has announced a $32,000 donation to the New Hanover County group as part of a $1 million grant to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“Our Boys & Girls Club is thrilled to work with UScellular once again to support STEM education for kids right here in New Hanover County,” said Dawn-Michele Blalock, chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina. “Thanks to this partnership, children and teens are experiencing new opportunities and impact-driven programming to support them in achieving the bright futures that they deserve.”

Throughout 2022, UScellular’s support gave 147,000 youth across the country access to STEM activities and learning. Funds from the grant were used for the creation of STEM labs, hands-on interactive programming and STEM curriculum training for Club leaders.