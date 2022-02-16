Breaking and entering suspect accused of pointing gun at witness

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man is accused of breaking into a vehicle and then pointing a gun at the witness who confronted him.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a breaking and entering of a vehicle in the 900 block of Downey Branch Way around 1:18 a.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived, the victim told officers that when they confronted the suspect, he pointed a gun at them and then ran away.

Police say officers canvassed the area and located Will Osborne, 20.

He is charged with Breaking or Entering Motor Vehicle, Assault by Pointing a Gun (x5), Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia, and Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Osborne is currently being held at the NHSO Detention Center under a $85,000 secured bond.