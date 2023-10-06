Breast Cancer Awareness event being held at Cape Fear Farmers Market

Breast Cancer Awareness month (Photo: Pexels / MGN)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — A special event is taking place Friday night in Elizabethtown.

The area is “painting the town pink” in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The Cape Fear Farmers Market will hold the event from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m., with the person wearing the most pink receiving an award.

There will be giveaways every hour, with proceeds going towards free screenings for mammograms to uninsured individuals in the community.