Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, attorney says

(CBS News) — Brian Laundrie died from a gunshot wound to the head and his manner of death was suicide, his family’s attorney said Tuesday. His remains were found last month at a Florida reserve after a weeks-long manhunt following the disappearance and death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” attorney Steven Bertolino said in a statement. “Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”

Petito, 22, was reported missing by her family on September 11 after her fiancée Laundrie returned from a cross-country trip at the beginning of September without her. Petito’s body was later found near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19.

Last month, a coroner determined that Petito was strangled to death and that the manner of her death was a homicide. The coroner said he believed her body had been outdoors for three to four weeks.

Laundrie’s parents said their son on September 13 went for a hike and never returned home. He was reported missing days later on September 17. Laundrie’s skeletal remains were found on October 20 at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Sarasota County. The FBI identified the remains through a comparison of dental records on October 21.