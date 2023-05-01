Bride killed, groom in critical condition after crash leaving wedding

Wedding couple (Photo: Pixabay)

The mother of a groom who she says is seriously injured and grieving the loss of his new wife has started a GoFundMe to help with burial and medical costs.

Annette Hutchinson introduces herself in as the mother of groom Aric Hutchinson, who had just married Samantha “Sam” Hutchinson the day of the crash.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office Monday said Samantha Miller, 34, of Charlotte, North Carolina died on scene from blunt force injuries sustained in a crash involving a Low-Speed Vehicle (LSV) and vehicle.

According to Hutchinson, her son-in-law and grandson were escorting the couple from the wedding reception in a golf cart (LSV) on Friday, April 28, when they were struck from behind, causing it to travel over 100 yards and roll several times.

