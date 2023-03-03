Bridge exit onto S. Front St. reopens to traffic early

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The exit from the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to South Front Street in downtown Wilmington reopened to traffic Friday morning, ahead of schedule.

The work was originally set to continue through Monday, March 6. The closure allowed crews to make improvements and repairs to railroad tracks adjacent to Front Street.

Lauren Haviland with the North Carolina Department of Transportation confirmed the work had been completed and the road reopened.

NCDOT has not provided any additional information.