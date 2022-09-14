Brief shelter in place lifted at Elizabethtown Middle School after ‘shots fired’ determined to be construction noise
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Students and staff at Elizabethtown Middle School are back to their regular schedule following a short lockdown this afternoon.
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office asked the school to shelter in place at 12:30 pm due to reports of shots fired in the area.
Six minutes later, the order was lifted after the Sheriff’s Office determined the loud noise was from a construction site, not a gun.
Elizabethtown Middle School says the students and staff were and are safe.