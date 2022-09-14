Brief shelter in place lifted at Elizabethtown Middle School after ‘shots fired’ determined to be construction noise

The all clear has been given at Elizabethtown Middle School after construction noise was mistaken for gun shots (Photo: Elizabethtown Middle School)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Students and staff at Elizabethtown Middle School are back to their regular schedule following a short lockdown this afternoon.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office asked the school to shelter in place at 12:30 pm due to reports of shots fired in the area.

Six minutes later, the order was lifted after the Sheriff’s Office determined the loud noise was from a construction site, not a gun.

Elizabethtown Middle School says the students and staff were and are safe.