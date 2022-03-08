Brigade Boys & Girls Club Black History Month art contest winners announced

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Brigade Boys & Girls Club announced the winners of their 8th annual Black History Month art contest today.

The competition took place at their Wilmington location showcasing the top 10 finalists.

Each child and their family turned out to celebrate, with the first, second and third place winner receiving gifts cards ranging from $100 to $250 dollars.

Many people say they enjoy seeing the excitement of the families along with the winners each year.

“I thought it was a really great opportunity for me to be social and meet other people that actually want to do art,” 2nd place winner Serenity Patterson said. “Coming in second place, it’s really an honor.”

Mayor Bill Saffo posed for a photo with the winners after the competition, which concluded with a dance performance celebrating Black History Month.