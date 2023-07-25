Bronny James, son of LeBron James, suffers cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice

Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest during practice (Photo: Pexels / MGN)

(CNN) — LeBron James’ son Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at the University of Southern California and was hospitalized on Monday, according to a statement from a family spokesperson.

He is out of the ICU and in stable condition, the statement said.

Bronny, 18, is an incoming freshman for USC’s basketball team after graduating from Sierra Canyon High School this spring. He was rated a four-star recruit and shined in the McDonald’s All-American Game in March featuring some of the country’s top high school basketball players.

He averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals his senior year of high school, and joined a USC team seeking to reach the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive time.

“So damn proud of you kid!” his father wrote on Instagram. “I have no words besides I LOVE YOU!!!”

James, 38, will enter his 21st season in the NBA and his sixth season with the Los Angeles Lakers. The four-time NBA champion and four-time MVP has said one of his final goals is to play in the NBA with his son.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James told the Athletic in 2022. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”