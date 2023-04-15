Brooklyn Arts District hosts Alt-Zalea Fest

The Brooklyn Arts District hosted their annual Alt-Zalea fest on Saturday.

This year, there were 8 venues and 51 acts, all within walking distance of each other in various restaurants and bars in the Brooklyn Arts District. (-Marion Caldwell WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Brooklyn Arts District hosted their annual Alt-Zalea fest on Saturday.

The Alt-Zalea fest is a volunteer music festival in the Brooklyn Arts District.

This year, there were 8 venues and 51 acts, all within walking distance of each other in various restaurants and bars in the Brooklyn Arts District.

The event was free, but participants were asked to bring tip money for the musicians to support their work.