Brunswick Community College announces new Dental Assisting Program

Brunswick Community College Main Campus Entrance (Photo: BCC)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — The population of Brunswick County is growing at an incredible speed, and with that growth has come an increased demand for quality dental care throughout the area.

With an increase of 32% in the past decade alone, Brunswick Community College (BCC) sees the need to fulfill that demand.

Beginning this fall, Dental Assisting will become part of BCC’s Health Sciences offerings, thanks to a $424,850 High-Cost workforce Grant from the State Board of Community Colleges.

According to the college, the program involves a partnership with the East Carolina University (ECU) School of Dental Medicine Community Service Learning Center in Bolivia, where students will complete the practice part of their training.

“We are incredibly excited to offer this new opportunity to our students and community,” said BCC’s Vice President of Academic Affairs & Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Kevin Lee.

“Our partnership with ECU will provide a unique opportunity for our students to learn in a clinical lab setting with actual patients, right here in Brunswick County. Combined with classroom instruction, students can sit for certification in just two semesters.”

BCC says the new program will consist of 325 instructional hours and begin this fall with a class of 12 students per semester.

The college is 1 of 14 colleges awarded funding based on their full-time enrollment.

For more information on the program and how you can apply, contact ‘OneStop’ Student Services in the Administration Building on BCC’s main campus.

You can also reach to them by phone at (910) 755-7320, or by email at onestop@brunswickcc.edu.