Brunswick Community College announces new program making transfer to UNCW easier

Students can now transfer from BCC to UNCW a lot easier (Photo: BCC)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It just became easier to transfer for students at Brunswick Community College looking to further their education at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

BCC has announced a new partnership with UNCW through the PathWays program, set to launch in early 2024. This collaborative initiative aims to simplify the transfer process for students, providing them with guaranteed admissions and comprehensive support as they pursue their four-year degrees.

The PathWays program, previously known as UNCW Pathways to Excellence, underscores UNCW’s commitment to creating diverse pathways for students across North Carolina, a press release said.

“BCC strives to ensure our students have every opportunity to pursue their personal, professional, and academic goals,” said Dr. Kevin Lee, Vice President of Academic Affairs and Chief Academic Officer at BCC. “This partnership provides guaranteed admission for our students who wish to further their education by attending UNCW. In addition, BCC can provide local on-site advising with a Transfer Success Coordinator from UNCW at our campus and application fee waivers to lower upfront costs for our students.”

UNCW has established partnerships with all 58 state community colleges through this pioneering program, ensuring eligible students a seamless transition to university life.

Students who have previously enrolled in the former Pathways to Excellence program will automatically transition into the new PathWays program pending a partnership agreement with their community college. Students who have yet to join UNCW’s guaranteed admission program are encouraged to complete the PathWays interest form, with more information available upon the program’s official launch.