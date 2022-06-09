Brunswick Community College awarded substantial Golden LEAF Grant Award

Brunswick Community College (Photo: Kylie Jones WWAY)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — On June 2, 2022, the Golden LEAF Board of Directors awarded $1,398,657.34 in funding through the Open Grants Program.

These projects will support workforce preparedness, job creation, and economic investment in Brunswick, Bladen, Haywood, and Nash counties.

Brunswick Community College was awarded $200,000 to support the expansion of advanced manufacturing training to meet the needs of existing and new employers in the county and region.

“This grant award is a huge win for the local workforce of Brunswick County,” said Greg Bland, Brunswick Community College Vice President, Economic Workforce Development & Continuing Education. “Brunswick Community College will utilize the funding to modernize our machine technology program, including purchasing the most advanced 11-axis computer numerically controlled lathe available. As more employers relocate here, BCC is ready with accelerated training and workforce credentials to prepare a new generation of talent for Brunswick County’s manufacturers.”

The North Carolina Community College System was awarded $1.75 million by the Golden LEAF Board to support scholarships for students from rural, economically distressed counties to attend participating North Carolina community colleges.

Curriculum students can receive up to $2,250 per year, and continuing education students can receive up to $1,850 per year. The Golden LEAF Foundation has awarded funds for scholarships to students attending North Carolina community colleges since 2000.

Since 1999, Golden LEAF has funded 2,011 projects totaling $1.18 billion, supporting the mission of advancing economic opportunity in North Carolina’s rural, tobacco-dependent, and economically distressed communities.

For more information about Brunswick Community College and their programs, visit their website by clicking here.