Brunswick Community College course trains students to join local food industry

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) –It’s been nearly a year since Brunswick Community College began its culinary arts class.

The college is continuing to celebrate the course, and the impact it will have on the local hospitality and restaurant industry.

This is week 10 of the 30-week course held in the Douglas Terhune Center for Culinary Arts. Students range from beginners aiming to learn culinary skills, to those working in the food industry who want to advance their knowledge in the kitchen.

WWAY spoke with one student, a retired carpenter, and with the lead instructor about the course.

“So far, it’s been great. I really appreciate the formal training, and the college has really done a good job on helping me navigate to get a job as well,” said James Hart, student.

“Brunswick has a lot of jobs, and everybody is needing the help. They, –I want them to be able to go out and land a job, and get a good paying job with this, and be confident with what they do,” said Tammie Mullis, culinary program instructor.

Brunswick Community College is offering scholarships to students planning to complete the culinary arts course.