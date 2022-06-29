Brunswick Community College Foundation’s Bella Italia raises over $75,000 for student scholarship support

(Photo: Brunswick Community College)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick Community College Foundation (BCCF) hosted the 6th annual Bella Italia event on Saturday, helping to raise more than $75,000 for the student scholarship fund.

The evening began with a glass of prosecco at the door and opportunities for guests to mingle and enjoy each other’s company.

Donna Gregory, of WWAY’s “Good Morning, Carolina,” served as emcee for the event and the program included performances by Cape Fear A Cappella, an invocation by Joe Stanley, and remarks from Kent Wood and Teresa Carroll of the Foundation Board. Guests also heard from Dr. Gene Smith, President of Brunswick Community College (BCC) who brought greetings and updates from the College and encouraged attendees to consider how they may “create meaningful opportunities to change lives” through engagement with BCC and the Foundation.

Over a five-course dinner with food and wine pairings provided by Coastal Catering and Events, guests heard heartfelt stories from three (3) BCCF Student Ambassadors. The students, Samuel, Lena and Alexis are each working hard to achieve their educational goals.

Samuel is working towards his Associates degree and will return as a second year student to BCC in the fall. In August, Lena will begin her second year in the BCC Associate Degree Nursing program, and Alexis is a May 2022 BCC graduate heading to North Carolina Central University in the fall.

Although they all had different backgrounds, programs of study, and future plans, a familiar thread wove through each of the three students’ speeches. They each spoke of how special it was to be a scholarship recipient.

Elizabeth Wassum, BCCF Executive Director, says, “the evening was an amazing success and would not have been possible without the support of our sponsors, Foundation Board Members, staff, and the incredible Student Ambassador team. Funds raised at Bella Italia provide critical support to the Foundation as we seek to fulfill our mission. Saturday was also a wonderful time to connect and reconnect with our community of generous donors and invite them to join us as we look ahead to an exciting new year of serving our students.”