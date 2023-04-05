Brunswick Community College hosting job fair April 20th

Brunswick Community College will be hosting a job fair later this month (Photo: BCC)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Job-seekers are invited to a job fair at Brunswick Community College later this month.

Full- and part-time career opportunities will be available at the event on April 20th. It will run from 10:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The free job fair will feature nearly 80 employers from throughout Brunswick County and surrounding areas, all with open positions at salaries of at least $15 per hour.

Industries represented include hospitality, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, food service, banking, staffing, military, education, small business, law enforcement, first responders, and more.