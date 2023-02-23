Brunswick Community College receives $65,000 donation towards men’s basketball program

BCC recently received a large check towards their basketball program (Photo: BCC)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick Community College men’s basketball team recently received a large donation.

Moe and Joe Stanley delivered their version of a slam dunk by taking center court and presenting a check for $65,000 to BCC President Gene Smith, who accepted on behalf of the BCC Foundation.

The donation will support the Men’s Basketball program.

The brothers and their two siblings were born and raised in Brunswick County and played basketball. Their love for sports and the community inspired them to lead a fundraising effort for Dolphins Basketball. They spent the month of December on the phone with friends, family, and fellow fans, asking for their support.