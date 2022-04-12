Brunswick Community College to host ‘Employment Extravaganza’

(Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WWAY) — Brunswick Community College and NCWorks are holding a career fair.

The fair — which the College is billing as an “Employment Extravaganza” — will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, at Odell Williamson Auditorium on the Brunswick Community College campus, which is located at 50 College Road, Bolivia, NC 28422.

The event is hosted by Brunswick Community College, NCWorks Career Center – Brunswick County, and Cape Fear Workforce Development Board.

Employers currently hiring that are attending the event are as follows:

Acme Smoked Fish Corp Dosher Memorial Hospital Arbor Landing of Shallotte Highland Roofing Company Focus Broadbad Home Instead of Brunswick County Autum Care Liberty Healthcare B & B Crane Lowes Foods Better Beach Rentals NC Ports Bland Landscaping NCWorks Bright Star Novant Health Brunswick Community College Odysssey Fire Protection Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce Precision Swiss Products Brunswick County EMS Specialty Product Technologies Brunswick County Schools Sturdy Corportation Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office The Clubs @ St. James Brunswick Electric Membership Corp The Coastal Companies Brunswick Health & Rehab US Marines Carolina Staffing US Navy Coastal Companion Care Walex Products Company, Inc. Danny’s Heating & Air Wilmington Health NC Department of Public Safety

Visitors and students will have an opportunity to pursue hundreds of career opportunities with a pay range from $12 per hour to $39 per hour.

The NCWorks Mobile Career Center will be onsite to provide individual career counseling, resume preparation and/or review, free internet access and help using NCWorks.gov. This “career center on wheels” will also host a special workshop for individuals attempting to navigate the hiring process with a justice-involved background. Other free services offered include job search assistance, job posting assistance and searching for labor market information.

The VA Mobile Veteran Center will also be on site, offering special services for Veterans. Three workshops are scheduled throughout the event focusing on job search services for Veterans.