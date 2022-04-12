Brunswick Community College to host ‘Employment Extravaganza’

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WWAY) —  Brunswick Community College and NCWorks are holding a career fair.

The fair — which the College is billing as an “Employment Extravaganza” — will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, at Odell Williamson Auditorium on the Brunswick Community College campus, which is located at 50 College Road, Bolivia, NC 28422.

The event is hosted by Brunswick Community College, NCWorks Career Center – Brunswick County, and Cape Fear Workforce Development Board.

Employers currently hiring that are attending the event are as follows:

 

Acme Smoked Fish Corp

Dosher Memorial Hospital

Arbor Landing of Shallotte

Highland Roofing Company

Focus Broadbad

Home Instead of Brunswick County

Autum Care

Liberty Healthcare

B & B Crane

Lowes Foods

Better Beach Rentals

NC Ports

Bland Landscaping

NCWorks

Bright Star

Novant Health

Brunswick Community College

Odysssey Fire Protection

Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce

Precision Swiss Products

Brunswick County EMS

Specialty Product Technologies

Brunswick County Schools

Sturdy Corportation

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office

The Clubs @ St. James

Brunswick Electric Membership Corp

The Coastal Companies

Brunswick Health & Rehab

US Marines

Carolina Staffing

US Navy

Coastal Companion Care

Walex Products Company, Inc.

Danny’s Heating & Air

Wilmington Health

NC Department of Public Safety

 Visitors and students will have an opportunity to pursue hundreds of career opportunities with a pay range from $12 per hour to $39 per hour.

The NCWorks Mobile Career Center will be onsite to provide individual career counseling, resume preparation and/or review, free internet access and help using NCWorks.gov. This “career center on wheels” will also host a special workshop for individuals attempting to navigate the hiring process with a justice-involved background. Other free services offered include job search assistance, job posting assistance and searching for labor market information.

The VA Mobile Veteran Center will also be on site, offering special services for Veterans. Three workshops are scheduled throughout the event focusing on job search services for Veterans.

