Brunswick County Board of Elections explains voting absentee with new voter ID rule

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– Absentee ballots have been mailed out for this year’s general election, with election day happening next month.

County boards of elections began mailing absentee ballots Friday to eligible voters who submitted a request.

In Brunswick County, any registered voter may vote absentee.

The last day to request this kind of ballot is Halloween.

If you’re mailing in your ballot, you need to send a copy of a photo ID, or as Brunswick County Board of Elections Director Sara Levere explains, complete an exception form which comes with the ballot.

“We do have an ID exception form that the voter can complete and return with their ballot,” said Sara LaVere, Brunswick County Elections Director. “That lists the various reasons a voter is not able to provide that. If a voter has to complete that exception form, unless the board has reason to believe that a voter falsely completed it, that ballot would be recommended for approval.”

If your absentee ballot is submitted incorrectly, the Board of Elections will contact you by email, phone, and mail to let you know, and work with you to make it right.