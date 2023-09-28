Brunswick County Board of Elections testing voting machines next week

Voting Ballot (Photo: MGN Online)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Board of Elections is testing their voting machines next week.

A logic and accuracy test will take place on October 2nd in preparation for the November 7th Municipal Election.

The Board of Elections says this testing is a series of steps intended to ensure that ballots, scanners, and any other components of the voting system are properly configured and in good working order.

“Before every election we test the voting equipment to ensure it is election-ready,” said Sara LaVere, Director of the Brunswick County Board of Elections. “To promote transparency, the process of scanning ballots and sealing equipment is open to the public and will be live streamed.”

During the testing, ballots of each style are coded for a mock election and marked in a pre-determined pattern. They are then run through the tabulator and the results compared to the expected result. The tests check the voting system’s ability to read each ballot style and the accuracy of the tabulator when counting votes. A bipartisan team oversees the preparation of the machines and ballots and conducts the tests.

The testing is open to the public at the following times:

Monday, October 2, 10:30 am-4:00 pm

Tuesday, October 3, 9:30 am-4:00 pm

Wednesday, October 4, 9:30 am-4:00 pm

You can also watch live HERE.