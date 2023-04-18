Brunswick County Board of Elections vote in favor of remaining with U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Board of Elections has reached a decision on whether to withdraw their membership from the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence.

The board voted 3-2 in favor of remaining with the alliance.

According to the U.S Alliance for Election Excellence website, the alliance is a nonpartisan collaborative that is bringing together election officials, designers, technologists, and other experts to help local election departments improve operations, develop a set of shared standards and values, and obtain access to best-in-class resources to run successful elections.

Quite a few county residents showed up to speak out on the matter, with republicans and democrats explaining why they’re on opposite sides of the issue.

“Commissioners are unfortunately advancing a political trope that groups like the alliance that are privately funded, have intentions to meddle in elections,” said Shelley Allen, Vice Chair of the Brunswick County Democratic Party.

William Moore, Chairman of the Brunswick County Republican Party said,

“The concern we have is the appearances, the possible appearances of impropriety. You know, I don’t think for a minute that they would knowingly do something. but you know when you read me the statement from somebody that says, ‘this is what I’m going to do,’ that’s very nice, but it is not always the truth.”

Both sides agreed the Brunswick County Board of Elections has done a great job running county elections over the years.