Brunswick County bridge closes ahead of months-long project

Work on a bridge in Brunswick County will take until next year

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A highway in Brunswick County is closing for several months to allow crews to replace an aging bridge.

The bridge on NC 906 (Midway Road SE) near US 17 Business (Old Ocean Highway) south of Bolivia closed Monday and will remain shut down for several months.

During the closure, drivers will be detoured onto Green Lewis Road and McKay Road.

You are urged by the NCDOT to use caution near the work zone and allow extra time for your commute.

The new bridge is expected to open with wider lanes before Memorial Day of 2023.