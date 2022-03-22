Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce to host ‘Brunsco Has It’ business expo

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Mark your calendars, Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the “Brunsco Has It” business expo on Saturday, April 2nd.

There will be 60 local businesses on hand to share information about their products and services, and also local food vendors.

The event is free to the public and provides an opportunity for chamber members to put their businesses in the spotlight.

