Brunswick County charter school takes dress code policy to Supreme Court

Charter Day School in Leland (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County charter school criticized over its student uniform policy is taking its case to the Supreme Court.

“Charter Day School Inc” asked the supreme court Monday to “review and reverse” an appeals court ruling in June.

The ruling said the operator of the private, non-profit charter school was bound by the rules and regulations that control “government-run” public schools.

The school was sued in 2016 by parents who objected to the dress code, which required girls to wear skirts except on gym days.

In 2019, a federal judge rules the dress code was unconstitutional because the school should be considered a sate actor, and the rule violated the equal protection clause of the 14th amendment.

Since then, the school has suspended that portion of its dress code.