Brunswick County Community Foundation awards $7,240 in grants to local organizations

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The board of advisors of the Brunswick County Community Foundation has awarded $5,500 in local grants from its community grant making fund and $1,740 from the U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament Fund to several local organizations.

From both funds, the board granted:

$1,000 to A Safe Place (The Centre of Redemption) for Minor Prevention

$1,500 to Brunswick Partnership for Housing, Inc. for transitional housing

$1,000 to Brunswick Search and Rescue for Happy Tails To You

$1,000 to Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome of Southeastern NC for general mission support

$740 to Diaper Bank of NC for Distributing Dignity: Meeting Diaper Need in Brunswick County

$1,000 to Samara’s Village for general operating support

$1,000 to The Carousel Center for Helping Brunswick Kids Heal from Abuse

“Our nonprofits are vital to our community, and we are honored to continue our support,” Mike Gildea, advisory board president of the Brunswick County Community Foundation, said. “We are grateful to those who support our philanthropic work in Brunswick County.”

The Brunswick County Community Foundation (BCCF) was founded in 1997 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets by creating permanent endowments, making grants, and leveraging leadership and partnerships – all for the benefit of Brunswick County.

The BCCF board advises the Brunswick County Community Fund, the unrestricted community grant making fund, and the U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament Fund to support local needs. The competitive grants program is held annually.