Brunswick County couple gets their new home just in time for Christmas

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — A Brunswick County couple is one step closer to a new home for Christmas after their home was burned to the ground.

Pearl and Lenwood Ballard’s new home is almost ready. The couple thought they had lost everything, but with the help of their neighbors, they are able to once again call a place home.

After Beth Pence, the Ballard’s neighbor, started a “Go Fund Me” to get them a new home, that dream became a reality.

According to the Ballard’s, they feel truly blessed.

“It feels great, I been looking and waiting for a long time Haha, but it takes time for anything, but I’m blessed that it’s here and I’m happy” laughed Lenwood Ballard

Their new home was wheeled in this morning and many local contractors and helpers agreed to work free of charge. The couple hopes to move into their new home sometime this week