Brunswick County Democratic Party hosts rally for Ukraine

(photo by Lon Anderson) Leland Town Council member Bill McHugh addresses attendees at the BCDP Rally for Ukraine.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Democratic Party (BCDP) welcomed a crowd of 50 at its headquarters on Wednesday for a rally in support of the people of Ukraine.

Speakers at the rally included Acting BCDP Chair Shelley Allen, Third Vice Chair Mike Rush and Bill McHugh, a member of the Leland Town Council.

Attendees at the event were encouraged to support the people of Ukraine with contributions to a BCDP-approved list of charitable organizations.