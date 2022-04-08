Brunswick County Democratic Party hosts rally for Ukraine

WWAY News,
(photo by Lon Anderson)
Leland Town Council member Bill McHugh addresses attendees at the BCDP Rally for Ukraine.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Democratic Party (BCDP) welcomed a crowd of 50 at its headquarters on Wednesday for a rally in support of the people of Ukraine.

Speakers at the rally included Acting BCDP Chair Shelley Allen, Third Vice Chair Mike Rush and Bill McHugh, a member of the Leland Town Council.

Attendees at the event were encouraged to support the people of Ukraine with contributions to a BCDP-approved list of charitable organizations.

