Brunswick County first responders collect toy and food for communities they serve

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — There was a little friendly competition between the Leland police and fire departments Friday — all for a good cause.

Both fire and police were at the Walmart in Leland collecting non-perishable food items and unwrapped toys.

All donations will go to Brunswick Family Assistance.

There was a steady stream of shoppers coming out of the store with food. toys and some giving cash as a way to give back to their community.

This year, the Shallotte Police Dept. joined in on the friendly competition.

According to Police Chief Jeremy Humphries, people shouldn’t lose sight of what the holiday season is about.

“It’s the spirit of giving, and never forget the reason for the season, so I encourage everyone, get out, try to do your part,” he said. “The holiday season is the only time that they can do things like this, but you know, it is definitely a time that we hope that everyone has a warmer heart and wants to contribute to the community that we live in.”

Both agencies expressed said they’re grateful for everyone’s generosity.