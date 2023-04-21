Brunswick County ‘Golf Barn’ set to open this summer

The Golf Barn is set to open this summer in Winnabow (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Golf Barn off Highway 17 in Winnabow is chipping closer to its opening date this summer.

And there will be plenty to offer for its customers.

“Well if you’ve ever hit a golf ball in your life, we’ve got hopefully something for everybody,” golf director Brad Phillips said. “We’ve got dedicated, high technology practice on our driving range. On the same line of family fun, we’ve got 18 holes of putt-putt and then one of my personal favorites is we have a 9-hole pitch and putt. Which is like a shorter par 3 course, every hole is between 80 and 110 yards.”

The par three course will also be playable at night with glow-in-the-dark equipment and balls.

As far as food, drinks and entertainment, they’ve thought of that as well.

“Food, we’re going to partner up with local food trucks and hope to have quite a variety out here. Beverage we’re going to do beer and wine, sodas. We’re also going to serve Chucks Ice-cream, which is a local company. We got a fire place over here, we’ll have corn hole and do some live music as well,” Philips said.

With this project being years in the making, the hard work is hopefully getting ready to pay off.

“It started with just dirt,” Golf Barn President Edwin Burnett said. “Finally seeing something come to fruition and just being able to socialize, have a cold beverage or ice cream or a hot pretzel or something like that. Just being able to bring something, again for the whole family I think we kind of offer a little bit of everything.”

So if you’re looking for a hole-in-one experience, The Golf Barn might just be for you.