Brunswick County hosting hurricane preparedness presentations at multiple libraries in May

Brunswick County is set to host a hurricane preparedness presentation in May (Photo: NOAA)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane season is almost here, and Brunswick County wants to make sure its residents are prepared and ready.

Residents are invited to attend special presentations on hurricane preparedness at four Brunswick County Libraries during the first week of May, which coincides with Hurricane Preparedness Week and Resilient and Thriving Brunswick Week.

Brunswick County Emergency Services staff will show how to make a personal hurricane preparedness plan for you and your family during these presentations.

RSVPs are not required, and all sessions are open to everyone.

The sessions will be as follows:

Monday, May 1 at 10 a.m.

Harper Library, 109 W. Moore St. in Southport

Tuesday, May 2 at 10 a.m.

Leland Library, 487 Village Road in Leland

Wednesday, May 3 at 3:30 p.m.

Barbee Library, 8200 E. Oak Island Drive in Oak Island

Friday, May 5 at 3 p.m.

Southwest Branch Library, 9400 Ocean Highway West in Carolina Shores