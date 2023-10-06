Brunswick County intersection becoming all-way stop

A new 4-way stop is coming to a Brunswick County intersection (Photo: MGN)

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — An intersection in Brunswick County will become an all-way stop next week.



The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to make the traffic change on October 10th at the intersection of Thomasboro and Persimmon roads.

Currently, drivers on Thomasboro Road do not stop, so crews will install signage and pavement markings on both sides of the roadway.



Drivers are urged to slow down while crews are working and be cautious of the new traffic pattern.



An all-way stop is an effective and cost-efficient way to improve the safety of an intersection and reduce the risk of serious crashes, according to the NCDOT.