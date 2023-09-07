Brunswick County Landfill holding annual free cleanup week

Free Dump Week at landfill in Brunswick County (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County’s annual free cleanup week is back.

Brunswick County property owners and residents can carry items to the Brunswick County Landfill from September 18th through 23rd from 7:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. (until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday).

People can dispose of all materials, except for regular household trash and hazardous waste, free of charge.

Participants must show proof of Brunswick County property ownership or residency.