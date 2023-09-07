Brunswick County Landfill holding annual free cleanup week
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County’s annual free cleanup week is back.
Brunswick County property owners and residents can carry items to the Brunswick County Landfill from September 18th through 23rd from 7:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. (until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday).
People can dispose of all materials, except for regular household trash and hazardous waste, free of charge.
Participants must show proof of Brunswick County property ownership or residency.
Businesses and commercial vehicles will be charged normal tipping fees.