Brunswick County man accused of possessing child pornography

Daniel Ingram (Photo: BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Leland man faces charges after he was allegedly caught with video and photos of children performing sexual acts.

Daniel Adam Ingram, 34, of Leland, was arrested on Monday and charged with six counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to warrants, the images and videos involve children whose identities are not known.

Ingram was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Facility under a $40,000 bond.