Brunswick County man arrested on sex offense charges

Miguel Angel Guarneros has been arrested on sex offense charges (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man has been arrested on sex offense charges.

Miguel Angel Guarneros, 30, of Supply was arrested Wednesday for the offenses allegedly taking place on September 13th.

Guarneros has been charged with second degree force sex offense.