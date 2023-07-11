Brunswick County man charged with involuntary manslaughter

William Watts has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter (Photo: BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man has been charged for a crime committed in January.

The Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old William Arrell Watts of Delco is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Watts is accused of fatally shooting 60-year-old Oscar Rudolph Watts on January 9th.

The Sheriff’s Office website indicated he also faces drug possession charges and possession of a firearm by a felon.

His total bond is more than $67,000.