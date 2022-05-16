Brunswick County man facing several charges after body is found inside Ocean Isle Beach home

Deryl Norton is facing multiple charges. (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff)

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man is facing first-degree arson and several other charges after a fire in Ocean Isle Beach.

41 year old Deryl Norton is accused of intentionally setting fire to a home in Ocean Isle Beach last Wednesday.

The body of Bobbi Anderson was found inside.

He’s also facing numerous drug charges after Brunswick County Sheriff’s Deputies found meth, cocaine and items used to distribute drugs in a residence that was connected to Norton.

Norton is being held in the Brunswick County Jail under a $1.57 million bond.