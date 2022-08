Brunswick County man found dead along side of the highway

(Photo: WWAY)

WALLACE, NC (WWAY) — A body was spotted earlier today by a driver heading down Highway 117 South in Wallace.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Police have identified the body as 61-year-old Sydney Louis Miller from Brunswick County.

Miller’s body has been sent to the medical examiner for an autopsy to determine a possible cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.