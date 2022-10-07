Brunswick County man found not guilty of child sex crimes charges

Gregory Westfield and his attorneys after the verdict (from left to right: Cecilia Reyna, Gregory Westfield, Jordan Duhe Willetts) (Photo: Duhe Willetts law firm)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County jury found a man not guilty child sex crimes charges.

Gregory Westfield received the verdict on Wednesday following a seven day trial, according to a news release from Duhe Willetts law firm. The jury deliberated for 30 minutes.

Westfield was charged with indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense charges in 2017.

“He is thankful to have had, at long last, his day in court, and is grateful to the Brunswick County jurors who carefully evaluated the evidence, saw the truth, and cleared him of these charges,” said Duhe Willetts law.