Brunswick County Public Utilities issues boil water advisory

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Public Utilities issued a boil water advisory for parts of Brunswick County.

The water consumers of Brunswick County Public Utilities located southwest of Shallotte, between Shallotte and South Carolina, are experiencing periods of low water pressure and outages.

Water customers of the Town of Shallotte are not affected.

Construction work overnight on a major water line encountered unanticipated conditions. Currently it is anticipated that normal system pressure will be restored this evening.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increase the potential for back-siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system. Therefore, Brunswick County Public Utilities and the Division of Water Resources advise that consumers boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation) or use bottled water. Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.