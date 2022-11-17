Brunswick County Ravens one win away from trip to national championship

Needs to win the weekend in Charlotte for the regional Championship

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – The 10U Brunswick County Ravens are one win away from a trip of a lifetime.

It’s been quite the process to get to this point. Team leaders say this had been the best season in the decade-long history.

“We’ve really turned it around,” said president CJ Holliday. “We are making noise for Brunswick County.”

The team is 8-1 this year, and has expanded its age groups as well to match the growing population in the county. This year, they’ve even combined forces with New Hanover County players and coaches.

“This program it took a major step forward this year,” said Eric THompson, the head coach of the team. “Brunswick County is kind of new to football and this process. This year we had teams with ages of 6u 8u 10u and 12u. That’s a big jump.”

One other goal they are striving for is becoming a pipeline or feeder program to the ascending high school football teams in the county.

Contributions can be made to the team via check, cash or Go Fund me link here.