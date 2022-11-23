Brunswick County receives recognition for ‘trustworthy elections’

Brunswick County has been recognized for their election practices

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County has been announced as a finalist in an inaugural cohort recognizing election excellence across the country.

The honor is a recognition that Brunswick County is committed to leadership in election administration and looking to develop even more resilient, trustworthy, and voter-centric election administration practices, according to a press release.

“I am excited for the opportunity to work with election administrators and experts from across the country,” Brunswick County Board of Elections Director Sara LaVere said. “When I learned of this new initiative, I knew I wanted to be part of it. Having access to this network and being able to share ideas with other election professionals will bring best practices in election administration directly to Brunswick County.”

The locations across the United States who also received mention in the inaugural 2023 cohort of Centers for Election Excellence include:

Contra Costa County, CA

Shasta County, CA

Greenwich, CT

Kane County, IL

Macoupin County, IL

Ottawa County, MI

Clark County, NV

Forsyth County, NC

Madison, WI

The U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence launched in 2022 and is a five-year, $80 million nonpartisan program that brings together election officials, designers, technologists, and other experts to envision, support, and celebrate excellence in U.S. election administration.