Brunswick County resident receives “cool” prize through BEMC and non-profit partnership

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) – A Brunswick County resident received a brand new heating and air conditioning unit for free Thursday through a partnership with Advanced Energy and Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation.

The non-profit works with electric utilities and the government to provide families in need with efficient units.

Brunswick Electric was one of five co-ops that qualified members who have received benefits through either the Low-Income Energy Assistance or Crisis Intervention Program to apply.

Customers also had to have an inefficient HVAC system and high energy bills to qualify.

According to Cindy Caron with Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation, the program helps families save money.

“It’s going to help the members tremendously with their usage, we can see savings up to 30% immediately once this new unit is installed,” she said. “It’s going to help with their monthly bill budgeting, a lot of them are a certain budget or income, and so this will help,”

BEMC received a budget of $60,000, another Brunswick County resident and four Columbus County residents will also receive new units.

Owners Jennifer Whitney and Nick Barnes of AIRESERV Heating & Air Conditioning of Brunswick County said having the opportunity to help people save money in this economy is rewarding.

“We are so thankful to partner with Brunswick Electric and Advanced Energy to help these homeowners lower their energy consumption and costs,” said Whitney.

Funding came from the American Rescue Plan Act through the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or Cares Act.