Brunswick County Road to close for repaving

Goose Creek Road will be closed for about two months

Road Work

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County road will be closed for repairs starting next week.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Goose Creek Road in Ocean Isle Beach has deteriorated, and crews must undercut, backfill, and repave it.

The road is scheduled to close at 7:00 a.m. on July 25. NCDOT estimates the work will take approximately two months.

Drivers will be detoured onto Hale Swamp Road and Beach Drive.

You can look out for updates here.