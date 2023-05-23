Brunswick County Schools announces new superintendent

Dale Cole has been named Brunswick County Schools superintendent (Photo: Brunswick County Schools)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Schools will soon have a new superintendent.

The Brunswick County Board of Education unanimously voted to hire Dale Cole, according to a news release.

Cole has spent nearly 30 years in public education in North Carolina. Since 2019, Cole has served as the superintendent of Clay County Schools. Prior to joining Clay County Schools, Cole served as Director of Instructional Services, Career and Technical Education, and Testing for Hyde County Schools, School Transformation Coach for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction – Educator Support Services and served as principal at different Beaufort County Schools.

The school board chose Cole out of 30 candidates.

“Although many qualified candidates applied, the Board of Education felt Mr. Cole’s experience, leadership, and dedication to students and staff would best serve Brunswick County Schools’ students, employees, and community for years to come,” said Board of Education Chairman Steve Barger. “The Board of Education is confident Mr. Cole will lead our great school system to even higher achievement.”

Cole has a Bachelor of Science in English Education-Secondary, a Master of Science in School Administration, and an Education Specialist (Ed.S.) degree in Administration and Supervision all from East Carolina University.

“I am so very honored and proud to be selected as the next superintendent of Brunswick County Schools,” Cole said.

Cole has also outlined his vision for the first 90 days as superintendent of Brunswick County Schools, stating:

During my first 90 days in BCS, it is my goal to visit all schools and engage in listening sessions with all staff members, certified and classified. I am encouraged by the fact that in the 2022 NC Teacher Working Conditions Survey, over 80% of our teachers felt that BCS was “a good place to work and learn.” However, I would like to see that number move to 90% or better. Our district numbers show that 40-50% of our teachers have concerns with how we use their time, how much influence they have on decision-making, how their professional development is provided, how student conduct is managed, and how the NCTWC survey is used to improve their schools. I will be asking teachers for their specific ideas for improvement in these areas in order to provide a focus for our leadership team. At the same time, I will be carrying out a full review of all safety procedures at all schools, including how we carry out, document results, and continuously improve our fire drill procedures, lock-down drill procedures, tornado drill procedures, etc. Student and staff safety is our first priority, so I will not feel comfortable moving forward in other areas until I have a clear handle on safety for all.