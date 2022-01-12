Brunswick County Schools cancels classes for the rest of the week, votes to mandate masks

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — During an emergency meeting on Wednesday morning, the Brunswick County Board of Education unanimously voted to cancel classes for students for the rest of the week and to bring bask the mask mandate due to the impacts of the latest COVID-19 surge and overwhelming staff shortages.

The school board met before its regularly scheduled work session to discuss the protocols.

“I know it’s going to be hard on the parents, here we are throwing them a curveball ‘hey you’ve gotta have some childcare tomorrow, you know, because it’s Wednesday morning and tomorrow you’re kids not gonna be in school,'” said vice chair Robin Moffit. “it’s going to be effective to get them apart.”

“This is better than having to go virtual… for God knows how long,” said chair Steven Barger.

Monday is a holiday, so the mask mandate goes into effect when students return to school on Tuesday.

Thursday and Friday become teacher workdays.

