Brunswick County Schools receive nearly $200,000 check from Sheriff’s Office

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office recently presented the school system with a large check (Photo: Brunswick County Schools)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office recently presented Brunswick County Schools with a large check.

The Sheriff’s Office gave $198,585.31 in funds to the school system from a settlement stemming from an investigation involving illegal video gaming or sweepstakes.

“This generous donation by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is just one more example of how supportive Sheriff Ingram and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are to our school district,” Brunswick County Board of Education Chairman Steven Barger said. “The positive relationship that Brunswick County Schools has with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is rare to find across other counties in North Carolina and is something that we do not take for granted.”

Brunswick County Schools says they will use these generous funds for student-centered initiatives.